Four charged as illegal vape trade probed

The Health Ministry has stepped up its crackdown on the illegal sale of vapes, but enforcement teams continue to face hurdles due to weak legislation and limited evidence.

The black-market trade, mostly run through social media, is proving difficult to trace and prosecute; however, four individuals have been taken to court for this issue.

Head of the Tobacco Control and Enforcement Unit Maleli Baleiwera says some cases fail because sellers move quickly, leaving no trace by the time officers arrive.

He adds the second phase of enforcement is now underway, with the Ministry working alongside the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service and police to track down more offenders.

“From the time we give in our request, till the time the ownership details come out, by the time we actually go out to the place and visit the place where they’re selling the vape from, we don’t have any evidence. All the vapes are being sold out. And we don’t have any evidence to take them to court.”

Baleiwera says current laws only target commercial importers, not individuals bringing in vapes for personal use.

“So we have taken a few people to task or to court legal proceedings for the illegal sale of vapes. So the first phase of our operation with FRCS, we managed to take four. Now we are working on our second phase again.”

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa says the Tobacco Control Act 2010 is being reviewed to include tougher rules on vaping.

“And it will cover the surveillance, the enforcement, and also the penalties for those that bring in the exceeded required quantity, that is for vapes especially.”

The Health Ministry is tightening laws to curb illegal vape sales and warns the public of vaping’s dangers.

