Former surgical registrar opens private clinic in Lautoka

In a turn of events, a former surgical registrar at the Lautoka Hospital has embarked on a new chapter of her life, one that revolves around her cherished family.

Fueled by her love for her eldest son, who recently took his first steps into the world of kindergarten, Dr. Michelle Manisha has traded the corridors of the bustling hospital by opening her Good Doctor Clinic, nestled within the vibrant locale of The Hub in Waiyavi Lautoka.

Dr. Michelle says her decision together with her husband to establish the clinic wasn’t merely a professional pivot; it was a choice to ensure precious moments with her family were no longer eclipsed by the demanding hours of a hospital schedule.

Article continues after advertisement

She was a surgical registrar for six years.

“2023 has been a very unexpected year for me. I didn’t think I would even resign from surgery, but then I couldn’t take it. My kids were missing out. So my aim was just to prioritize family this year. Let my career just wait for a bit. Let me prioritize family once they have grown up.”

She says that with the unwavering support of her loving husband, who is also one of the directors, she ventured into the realm of private practice, knowing it could potentially redefine their collective notion of work-life balance.

Dr. Michelle says that, reflecting on her transformative journey, operating a clinic was never part of their initial plan, but the joy of spending more time with their children has become an integral part, and it’s a decision she will never regret.

Despite encountering some financial hurdles along the way, the resilient couple navigated the challenges together, and now they have been seeing a lot of patients.

Dr. Michelle states that she also specializes in diabetic foot cleaning, which is something she knows a lot of people are searching for.

With a substantial investment surpassing the $100k mark, she believes that the clinic’s strategic location, together with ample parking facilities and the convenience of a neighboring chemist, is a perfect location for them.