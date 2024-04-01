Food inspection ensures compliance

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji / Facebook]

Health inspectors in Tavua conducted a joint food inspection with the Tavua Town Council and officials from the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission last week.

The inspection targeted food outlets in the town area to ensure compliance with food safety regulations.

As per the Food Safety Health Act, any food items found unfit for human consumption were promptly identified and removed from the premises.

These items were appropriately discarded to prevent potential health risks to consumers.

This coordinated effort highlights the commitment of local authorities and regulatory bodies to safeguard public health by enforcing stringent food safety standards within the community.