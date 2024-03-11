FNU dental team raises awareness about oral health

[File Photo]

The Fiji National University’s dental clinics have offered dental services at no cost to Fijians.

This as Acting Head of Department Dental Public Health, Pediatrics, and Preventative Dentistry, Dr Vidhant Nambiar believes that accessing dental care can be expensive, making it difficult for individuals to afford the services.

Dr Nambiar says they are offering high-quality services that are being supervised by well-trained specialists.

“This is a really good initiative; most people are not aware, and even though we have dental students treating patients, these are very high-quality treatments, and actually, they have been supervised by very specialist-level supervisors, and we emphasized the safety of the patients above anything else.”

Dr Nambiar says they will raise awareness about the importance of oral health and checkups, especially for the younger generation.

World Oral Health Day is scheduled to be marked on the 20th of this month.