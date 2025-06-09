Fiji tracks toward being world’s diabetes capital

Fiji is facing a growing health emergency, with new data revealing that 16.6 percent of the 588,000 adult population aged 20 to 79 are currently living with diabetes.

It’s been described as a health emergency for the country with 90,300 adult cases recorded as of last year.

Assistant Minister for Health, Penioni Ravunawa warns that Fiji could reach the projected 130,600 cases by 2050 much earlier than expected.

Assistant Minister for Health, Penioni Ravunawa.

Speaking at the launch of the National Diabetes and Wellness Campaign, Ravunawa says, the rising numbers are not just statistics they represent real families facing amputations, dialysis, and economic hardship.

“Individuals and families must take responsibility of their lifestyle choices, participate in health screening, adhere to care plans, and support one another. This campaign is everyone’s business because diabetes affects every family. Make lifestyle change your priority.”

He says the goal is to move diabetes from a private struggle to a public priority.

Ravunawa is urging the nation to act swiftly, warning that Fiji is at risk of becoming the world’s leading country for diabetes per capita.

He adds the time for action is now before more lives are lost, more limbs are amputated, and more families are pushed into hardship.

