Fiji taps global experts to fix health system gaps

Fiji is turning to global partners to help fix gaps in its health system.

Assistant Health Minister Penioni Ravunawa points out that the country’s growing pressure on public health, staff shortages, and ageing infrastructure demands smarter solutions.

He said Fiji must now learn from global best practices to lift its own standards.

Ravunawa recently returned from the World Health Assembly in Geneva and the 86th Commonwealth Health Ministers Meeting.

“We must understand that we are not living in isolation. We are benchmarking our practice, especially in health care, with other international standards.”

Ravunawa said these meetings were not just talk but gave direct insight into what works in other countries.

He stressed that Fiji cannot work in isolation. The country must compare its systems with international benchmarks and act on lessons learned.

Ravunawa said global platforms like the World Health Organization help shape Fiji’s own health strategies.

