Fiji faces LTDD threat

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Red Cross Society is urging communities, particularly in the Western Division to take precautions against a potential surge in climate-sensitive diseases as floodwaters begin to recede.

These include Leptospirosis, Typhoid, Dengue Fever, and Diarrhoea (LTDD) which often increase after flooding.

Fiji Red Cross Society Director General Ragigia Dawai stated that while the immediate danger of flooding may have passed, the risk of disease outbreaks remains high.

Communities are advised to take preventative measures to protect themselves and their families from these illnesses.

In the last three days, the Fiji Red Cross has assisted over 295 people across 75 households in the Western Division.

Article continues after advertisement

Relief efforts have included the distribution of hygiene kits, mosquito nets, clean drinking water, and other essential supplies.

Dawai has reiterated the importance of vigilance, urging people to seek medical attention immediately if they experience symptoms such as fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, or unusual fatigue as early treatment can save lives.

Red Cross continues to monitor disease hotspot areas in the Western Division and has extended its gratitude to partners like Frezco Beverages Ltd, which donated clean water to affected families.

Dawai also acknowledged the support of the National Disaster Management Office and other agencies, noting the importance of strong partnerships during disaster recovery.

As communities begin the recovery process, the Fiji Red Cross is calling on everyone to remain alert and take simple but crucial steps to prevent the spread of diseases and protect loved ones.