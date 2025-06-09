Fiji explores regional health cooperation

Source: Supplied

Fiji is exploring greater health cooperation with Indonesia, including access to medical training and services.

This comes as Minister for Health Dr Atonio Lalabalavu held high-level meetings on the margins of the Global Cervical Cancer Elimination Forum in Bali.

The forum was held from 17–19 June 2025.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Lalabalavu met with Indonesia’s Minister of Health, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, where discussions focused on strengthening human resource capacity for Fijian health professionals and potential access to the new 350-bed Jayapura Hospital.

This also includes a proposed sea ambulance initiative to improve healthcare in Fiji’s maritime regions.

Dr Lalabalavu expressed appreciation for Indonesia’s continued collaboration and looks forward to welcoming Minister Sadikin to Fiji in October for the 76th Session of the WHO Regional Committee meeting, which Fiji will host for the first time.

The Health Minister was supported by the Fiji Embassy in Jakarta and accompanied by a Fijian delegation.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.