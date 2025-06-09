Early heart screening vital

Late referrals and presentations of pediatric heart conditions remain a critical challenge.

Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital’s Director Dr Krupali Tappoo stresses that early detection is the difference between life and death for many children.

Dr Tappoo says they have seen babies as young as one week old, and the results can be heart-wrenching.

Article continues after advertisement

She states that the hospital’s Children’s Heart Screening Centre offers free screenings every week, aiming to catch heart issues before they become life-threatening.

“It’s all free screening. We can check your child’s heart with a simple procedure: a little gel is applied to the chest, and a probe is used. It only takes a few minutes, and we can determine if your child’s heart is healthy. Our main focus now is early detection.”

Dr Tappoo adds that they have treated over 400 children from across the Pacific.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.