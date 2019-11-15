Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Health

Dengue threat in the North, 10 cases recorded after TC Sarai: Dr Waqainabete

Aliki Bia Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @AlikiFBCNews
January 17, 2020 1:20 pm
With heavy rain forecast for the Northern Division due to Tropical Cyclone Tino, the Health Ministry has stated this may increase the threat of Dengue fever cases.

With heavy rain forecast for the Northern Division due to Tropical Cyclone Tino, the Health Ministry has stated this may increase the threat of Dengue fever cases.

Minister responsible Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete made this statement while speaking to FBC News.

Dr Waqainabete confirmed there were 10 dengue fever cases recorded in Labasa last month and this is due to the heavy rainfall during Tropical Cyclone Sarai.

Article continues after advertisement

With TC Tino set to make landfall this evening, Dr Waqainabete says there is a higher risk of more dengue cases but health officials are on the ground creating more awareness.

“You know it gives us more vulnerability in the Labasa area heading into the cyclone, you know our team is having strategic thinking about what their approach is going to be, the preparation and what will do afterward”.

Dr Waqainabete says this a concern however there are continuing discussions with their officials on the ground.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-19 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.