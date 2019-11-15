Dengue threat in the North, 10 cases recorded after TC Sarai: Dr Waqainabete

With heavy rain forecast for the Northern Division due to Tropical Cyclone Tino, the Health Ministry has stated this may increase the threat of Dengue fever cases.

Minister responsible Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete made this statement while speaking to FBC News.

Dr Waqainabete confirmed there were 10 dengue fever cases recorded in Labasa last month and this is due to the heavy rainfall during Tropical Cyclone Sarai.

Article continues after advertisement

With TC Tino set to make landfall this evening, Dr Waqainabete says there is a higher risk of more dengue cases but health officials are on the ground creating more awareness.

“You know it gives us more vulnerability in the Labasa area heading into the cyclone, you know our team is having strategic thinking about what their approach is going to be, the preparation and what will do afterward”.

Dr Waqainabete says this a concern however there are continuing discussions with their officials on the ground.