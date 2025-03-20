CWMH’s pediatric ward overcrowded

Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

The pediatric wards at Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva are operating beyond capacity due to a rise in dengue fever cases and respiratory illnesses.

Head of the Pediatric Department Dr Ilisapeci Tuibeqa says the hospital’s pediatric ward, designed for 50 children, is now catering for over 100 patients daily.

She says additional beds are placed in hospital’s corridors to cater for young patients.

Dr. Tuibeqa adds that the hospital is working hard to ensure each child receives the proper care.

“Well, for the pneumonias, they could be admitted for about two to 14 days. And for dengue, we’re looking at between two to three days to seven, ten days admission. So, they are here for quite a while, and it takes its toll on families when they’re separated. You know, you have mothers caring for their children here, and they’re separated from the rest of the family.”

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr Jemesa Tudravu says plans are in place for space enhancement.

Dr. Tudravu assures that the hospital is committed to ensuring enhanced resources and support to meet the growing demand.

