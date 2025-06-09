Communities to benefit from expanded radiology services

Communities across the country are set to benefit from the expansion radiology services, with new portable ultrasound machines now being introduced at 13 health facilities including Valelevu Health Centre, Nausori Health Centre, Makoi Health Centre, Tamavua, CWMH Paediatrics, Labasa, Navua, Tavua, Rakiraki, Sigatoka, Lomaloma, Lakeba and Rotuma.

Training for health staff began this morning, equipping professionals to use the machines effectively and enhance early detection and treatment particularly in remote and maritime areas.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa says the investment would have a direct impact on people’s health.

“This initiative ensures that our people, wherever they live, can access timely and quality health care. The training provided today will empower our health professionals to save lives and support better health outcomes.”

The expanded radiology services will enable communities across Fiji to receive faster diagnosis and treatment and strengthen access to essential health care.

