Cancer screenings are vital: Tuvakasiga

The Fiji Cancer Society says 14 women were saved from developing cervical cancer this year as they continue to receive an increase in the number of cancer cases.

Communication Officer Grace Tuvakasiga says the cases were detected through their screenings and community outreach programs.

She adds the Society has so far conducted over a thousand screenings and outreach programs this year.

Article continues after advertisement

“This year we received the machine. This machine detects pre-cancer, cervical cancers of cervical cancer, so we’ve been able to save 14 Women also from developing cervical cancer. So that’s just a rough figure on how many women we’ve saved from this machine.”

Tuvakasiga says they also made abnormal referrals to the hospitals as well.

Patient Support Officer Katarina Wasarua says people should take advantage of such programs.

Fiji Cancer Society has reiterated the wider need for screenings as the numbers have increased in comparison to the previous years.