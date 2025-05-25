Call to stop HIV spread through breastfeeding

Formula feeding must be encouraged for babies born to HIV-positive mothers.

Many mothers’ viral status remains unknown, medication use is inconsistent, and drug shortages are common.

These factors increase the risk of HIV transmission through breastfeeding.

Currently, 97 children in Fiji are living with HIV and require lifelong treatment.

New pediatric cases continue to emerge, and there is no national database to track them properly.

This call was made by Consultant Paediatrician at Labasa Hospital Dr Miriama Thaggard during the Fiji Medical Conference held in Suva yesterday.

She said mother-to-child transmission was the main cause of pediatric HIV in Fiji.

“For HIV in children is now 19 percent and in 2025 till late, there’s 19 new cases of children with HIV and we’ve had four deaths so far.”

The transmission rate, she notes is around 20.8 percent, well above the global target of less than 5 percent with proper care.

Last year, 84 babies were born to HIV-positive mothers at CWM Hospital.

Nearly half did not return for follow-up testing. Of those tested, four were diagnosed with HIV three had been formula-fed and one was breastfed.

Dr Thaggard said many children with HIV are brought to hospital with serious conditions such as pneumonia and severe malnutrition.

Their mortality rate is nearly double that of children with other common infections.

She added that poor clinic follow-up, high default rates, stigma, and fragmented care remain major barriers to effective treatment.

She also shared the tragic case of a four-month-old baby who died because the mother concealed her HIV status out of fear and stigma.

Dr Thaggard is calling for stronger prevention programs, improved testing, and greater community awareness.

She also underlined the need to support formula feeding to reduce the risk of transmission.

This, according to Dr Thaggard is a community issue that needs urgent, united action.

