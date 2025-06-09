Bua rally for dengue awareness on World Mosquito Day

Nearly all districts in Bua have recorded a high number of hospital admissions due to dengue fever this year.

This is according to the Northern Divisional Health Inspector Vakaruru Cavuilati, who says the data is based on the results from the first three months.

He says that unfortunately there were a few fatalities, but through strong partnerships with communities in recent months, there has been a decline in cases not only in Bua but also across other sub-divisions in the North.

Divisional Medical Officer North Doctor Tiko Saumalua, speaking during the World Mosquito Day celebrations in Nabouwalu, Bua, adds that dengue fever remains a priority and a major public health concern for the Ministry of Health, with continuous efforts to monitor and respond to cases.

“From the partnership with the community and also with other government stakeholders through our awareness and intervention in the last month or so, we have seen a decrease in cases in Bua and also across the Northern Division. It also goes for the other three subdivisions, Taveuni, Macuata and Cakaudrove. We have now seen a decline in cases from the increases that we had in the beginning of the year.”

He adds that dengue fever, together with other mosquito-borne diseases like Zika, chikungunya and yellow fever, are transmitted by female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. These mosquitoes bite frequently during the day, with peak biting periods in the early morning and just before dusk. They breed in any type of man-made receptacle or storage container, even with a small quantity of water.

Dr Saumalua says continuous clean-up and awareness on destroying mosquito breeding grounds are critical to avoid further outbreaks.

Meanwhile, hundreds of students, civil servants, and villagers gathered in Nabouwalu, Bua, to mark World Mosquito Day, raising awareness under the theme “Our Community, Our Responsibility – Act Now to Prevent Mosquito-Borne Diseases.”

