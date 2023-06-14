Red Cross emphasizes on blood donation

In an effort to commemorate World Blood Donor Day, the Fiji Red Cross Society, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and BSP, is set to launch a series of blood drives aimed at bolstering blood reserves and raising awareness.

The National Manager of Blood Services, Vamarasi Fasala, has stressed the pivotal role that blood donors play in sustaining the health and well-being of local communities.

Fasala’s emphasis on the significance of this occasion underlines the urgent need for blood donations.

“We would like to emphasize that donating blood saves lives, which is in line with the theme this year. Not only blood but plasma, and not only donating once but donating often.”

Addressing a critical challenge encountered by the blood bank, Fasala drew attention to an issue that needs immediate attention, shedding light on the complexities involved in maintaining an adequate supply of blood.

Alipate Tuisue, a prominent Fiji Water Flying Fijians member, has passionately urged the public to step forward and donate blood to save precious lives. Tuisue’s influential voice carries weight, inspiring potential donors to make a difference.

“If you give your blood today, one will survive tomorrow, next week, and the next week. Please come down.”

The main celebratory event, honouring the remarkable act of blood donation, is scheduled to take place in Labasa this Saturday.