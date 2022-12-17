56 new COVID-19 cases, LTDD on the rise

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health has recorded 56 new cases of COVID-19.

Permanent Secretary Dr. James Fong says these cases were recorded since December 9.

Dr. Fong says 39 cases were recorded in the Central Division; 15 cases in the Western Division and one case in the Northern Division.

He adds that there have also been six cases classified as reinfections.

The Permanent Secretary has also highlighted a rising trend in cases of leptospirosis and dengue.

He, however, says admission levels remain low and the mortality rate among admitted cases remains low.

Dr. Fong says reported case numbers have remained near or slightly above the outbreak level for most of this year.

He also acknowledges the efforts of our community leaders, community health workers, and health workers in the primary health space for their efforts in facilitating early detection and treatment.