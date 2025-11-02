$2.6M drug aid to strengthen HIV response

[Photo Credit: MOH]

Fiji’s fight against HIV and AIDS has received a major boost following the donation of Antiretroviral Drugs worth $2.6 million from the Government of India.

The consignment, symbolising a deepening partnership between the two nations, aims to strengthen national HIV response and improve access to free, stigma-free treatment for those living with the disease.

Minister for Health Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu says the donation reflects the enduring friendship between the two countries and supports the goal of eliminating AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Suneet Mehta, states that the three-tonne shipment follows commitments made during Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s visit to India last year and marks another milestone in the growing health collaboration between the two countries.

He adds that future projects, including a new hospital initiative, will continue to strengthen healthcare delivery and benefit communities.

