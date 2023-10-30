Health professionals reminded to advocate for healthier choices

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka emphasizes the crucial role of cross-professional consultations and conferences in the medical field.

During his first ever official tour of the Western Division, Rabuka visited the Aspen Medical in Lautoka where he was given valuable insights into the hospital’s progress since its takeover by Aspen.

Speaking to medical professionals, he stresses the significance of prioritizing public health through proactive measures and advocating for healthier lifestyle choices.

Article continues after advertisement

Recognizing the evolving dietary habits of Fijians over the years, Prime Minister Rabuka highlights the importance of fostering a culture of preventive healthcare rather than reactive approaches to medical issues.

“When we were talking about some of the technical things in our hospital, I said, how early, how early do you detect this? You’re talking about that vital one hour when they come in. They have to do so many things. But what happened before that one hour? How has this boy or girl been growing up or man or young woman? What has he been eating or smoking that he shouldn’t have been?.”

As part of his call for collaborative efforts, Rabuka urges professionals in the medical community to actively engage in discussions and recommendations on how to promote healthier living practices.

The Prime Minister also met with a number of civil servants in Lautoka and reiterates their driving force behind the effective functioning of the Government machinery.

He will be touring the Rarawai Mill tomorrow.