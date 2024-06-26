Health Ministry targets electrical enhancements

[Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

In the next financial year, the Ministry of Health will be working on some of the capital projects.

While making submission to the Standing Committee on Social Affairs Permanent Secretary Dr. Jemesa Tudravu says one of the specific projects that they want to undertake is electrical upgrades.

Dr. Tudravu says they have identified four health facilities that need electrical upgrades, and these are vital in terms of expanding health services from the facilities.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are not able to put in new machines and run new services because of the current power that is coming to the hospital.”



[Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

Head of Finance and Asset Management, Idrish Khan, says that they have not asked for any specific budget for Levuka Hospital, which was partly destroyed by fire.

“We have not actually asked for any specific budget for Levuka Hospital for the upgrade, maintenance, repair, or construction of that building that has been destroyed. We are engaging with the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Director Building in terms of making that assessment and come up with a plan in terms of the construction, which is taking a bit of time.”

However, Khan says they have been given some money, which is like seed funding in terms of preparatory works.

He adds that they will work with Director Building and his team in terms of getting the plans done.