Health Ministry eyes land partnerships for staff housing

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu

The Ministry of Health has indicated the need for a partnership with the Vanua to provide land space and buildings for tenancy.

Minister for Health and Medical Services, Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu, says this is to help address the lack of accommodation for staff, especially in rural and maritime areas.

He admits that the demand is high, but the challenge remains with land and accommodation space.

Speaking at Levuka, he encouraged landowners to consider such initiatives that would enable tenant partnerships with the ministry.

“It is something we have trialed in the north to see if they can also be in partnership—they own the land or own the building. If all goes well, a tenant and staff will be available, because that’s one challenge we face right now: we can’t send staff over because there is not enough living space.”

However, the Sub Divisional Medical Officer Lomaiviti, Malakai Raluve, says accommodation for staff is a challenge, including in Levuka and the outer islands within the division.

Some staff have to share facilities, and in Levuka, parts of the Levuka Hospital have been refurbished for accommodation.

He added that accommodation and the aging infrastructure are issues they hope to address promptly.

