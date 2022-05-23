Health Ministry deliberates over monkeypox

[File Photo]

Ministry of Health Executives are currently meeting to discuss the global situation on monkeypox.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says he is currently meeting with the Head of Center for Disease Control, Dr Aalisha Sahukhan and Border Health Protection Unit Chief Medical Officer, Dr

Sam Fullman on the issue.

According to the World Health Organization, there are about 80 cases of monkeypox in 11 countries.

They are warning that more cases are likely to be reported.

The WHO says another 50 suspected cases are being investigated, without naming any countries.

Earlier, infections were confirmed in Italy, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, the US, Canada and the UK – where the first European case was reported and Australia.

Dr Fong says more information in relation to monkeypox will be made known following this meeting.