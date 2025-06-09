Head teacher under spotlight following exam paper theft

The Head of a Secondary School in Sigatoka is under investigation after Fiji Year 12 Certificate Examination papers were stolen from his office.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro has confirmed that Chemistry, Computer Studies, Technical Drawing, and Vosa Vakaviti papers were compromised following the break-in.

Radrodro says Police have been alerted and investigations are underway to identify those involved and assess the extent of the breach.

Preliminary findings by the Nadroga/Navosa Education Office and the Sigatoka Police indicate that the Head of School breached several standard operating procedures under the Ministry’s Policy on External Examinations and Assessment.



According to the Minister, the school head had insisted on storing the national exam papers in his office instead of the District Education Office. When the break-in was discovered yesterday morning, he also failed to immediately report the incident to education authorities.

An emergency meeting was later convened by the Acting Permanent Secretary for Education with senior officials to determine the Ministry’s next steps.

To address the breach, supplementary exam papers for the four affected subjects have already been prepared.

Minister Radrodro has assured all Year 12 students that the examinations will proceed as scheduled, with no changes to the official timetable.

Meanwhile, the Examinations and Assessment Unit is conducting a nationwide review of examination storage and security protocols to prevent a recurrence.

Radrodro has reminded all school heads to strictly follow examination policies and procedures to ensure the integrity of Fiji’s national exams.

