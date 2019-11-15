Head of School and teacher sacked for assault on pupil

The Education Ministry has terminated a school head and a teacher for physically assaulting a pupil at Nadi Special Needs School.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar confirms the terminated teacher inflicted corporal punishment on a student which is unacceptable.

She adds the head of school, instead of protecting the student decided to protect the guilty teacher.

Article continues after advertisement

Akbar says any official who fails in their responsibility to bring evidence to the attention of the Human Resource Department will also be taken to task.

The Minister has reminded teachers that they are paid by taxpayers to educate and keep safe the students under their charge.

The Minister says any teacher who fails to protect and care for students will face severe consequences, and if any teacher who has knowledge of and fails to report such instances is also liable.

Akbar says schools are safe places where our children go to learn and make friends and any threat to that safety will not be tolerated.

She says physical abuse does long term harm to a child causing fear, confusion, anger and guilt or shame over being assaulted.

These can lead to increased aggression, antisocial behaviour, physical injury and mental health problems for children.

Head of schools and teachers have been reminded that the Child Welfare Act protects the health and welfare of children in Fiji through mandatory reporting.