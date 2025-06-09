Hardware director convicted for repeat consumer fraud

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has secured a conviction against a hardware company director who took money from a customer but failed to supply the goods, marking his tenth offence of this kind.

The director was found guilty of accepting payment without being able to deliver timber valued at $2,470, a breach of Section 88 of the FCCC Act 2010.

The court ruled that the FCCC had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt, delivering its judgment on 18 November 2025.

Given the director’s history of repeat offences, the court imposed a $2,000 fine and ordered full compensation to the complainant, bringing the director’s total payout to $4,470.

FCCC Chief Executive Senikavika Jiuta welcomed the ruling, saying the restitution order sends a strong message to traders who repeatedly exploit consumers.

Jiuta says the FCCC has zero tolerance for habitual offenders and urged Fijians to be cautious, particularly when making large purchases.

She adds that the FCCC remains committed to ensuring fair trading and protecting consumers across the country.

