Hands-on learning takes center stage at Pacific Polytech

Pacific Polytech is expanding its plans for next year with new programs particularly in agriculture, set to be introduced.

Director Peni Taoi announced that, given the role of agriculture in Fiji, these programs are designed to equip students with the essential skills needed to thrive in this key sector.

He said this expansion comes as the institution continues to reshape education in Fiji with its innovative competency-based assessment model.

“These are national qualifications. We talk about the recognition. So the recognition, this is actually now recognized by the Higher Education Commission of Fiji.”

Taoi stated that Pacific Polytech’s programs are now officially recognized by the Higher Education Commission of Fiji.

He also emphasized that the institution’s unique approach moves away from traditional exams, focusing instead on hands-on, practical learning.

Taoi explained that students are assessed on their competency whether they are competent or not, ensuring that the skills they gain are directly applicable to the workforce.

He also stated that this model raises the bar by prioritizing competency over exams.

his shift, he added, aligns with Pacific Polytech’s mission to provide trade skills and education to the wider community.

With the support of the Higher Education Commission of Fiji, the new programs will be officially approved, further strengthening Pacific Polytech’s role in nurturing local talent and offering accessible education.

As the institution grows, Taoi said it remains focused on meeting the needs of the Fijian community through practical, hands-on learning.