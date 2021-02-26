Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

HA to begin work on some projects

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist kkuma[email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 5, 2021 5:50 am
Chief Executive, Robert Sen. [File Photo]

The Housing Authority will soon begin working on some projects around the country.

Chief Executive, Robert Sen, says Tacirua east phase two project is in the procurement and tender stage.

Sen says once the tender is finalized, it will be awarded and the contractor would start working on the project.

Article continues after advertisement

He also highlighted the progress of the Tovata subdivision in Labasa and Veikoba in Nasinu.

“Tovata in Labasa is awarded and we just waiting for some of the documentation to be cleared from various stakeholders before we can start the work. For Veikoba we are in the design stage of the scheme plan. It should be taking about 3 to 4 months before we can see what will be the duration of the project.”

Tovata subdivision will have close to 109 lots and Veikoba will have close to 500 lots.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.