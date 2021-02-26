HA to begin work on some projects

The Housing Authority will soon begin working on some projects around the country.

Chief Executive, Robert Sen, says Tacirua east phase two project is in the procurement and tender stage.

Sen says once the tender is finalized, it will be awarded and the contractor would start working on the project.

He also highlighted the progress of the Tovata subdivision in Labasa and Veikoba in Nasinu.

“Tovata in Labasa is awarded and we just waiting for some of the documentation to be cleared from various stakeholders before we can start the work. For Veikoba we are in the design stage of the scheme plan. It should be taking about 3 to 4 months before we can see what will be the duration of the project.”

Tovata subdivision will have close to 109 lots and Veikoba will have close to 500 lots.