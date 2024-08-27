Guterres lauds regions environmental leadership

[Source: Supplied]

The world has much to learn from the Pacific region, which stands as a beacon of solidarity, environmental stewardship, and peace.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highlighted this while speaking at the 53rd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders’ meeting.

He stresses the need for global support for clean energy.

Guterres notes that the Pacific islands are leading efforts to protect our planet and combat climate change.

“This is a region of fearless seafarers, with deep ancestral knowledge. Yet, humanity is treating the sea as a sewer, with plastic pollution choking sea life. Greenhouse gases are causing ocean warming, disrupting ecosystems, and accelerating sea level rise. The Pacific islands are setting an example in protecting our planet and oceans by declaring a climate emergency and advocating for decisive action.”

The PIF Leaders’ meeting will continue today, with leaders engaging in discussions on crucial issues.