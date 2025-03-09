Growing concern over crime against women

Crimes against women have evolved drastically over the years, significantly affecting their mental and physical health of women in Fiji.

Fiji Women Crisis Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali stated that recent studies have shown a worrying trend, with the problem of gender violence showing no signs of improvement.

“You know we have one of the highest rates of domestic violence in this country, 64 per cent of women, so that’s not good that’s double the world’s average. What we are seeing after the prevalence study was conducted the problem does not seem to albeit”

Ali emphasised, that women are affected in various areas including technology, climate change and drug abuse.

She highlighted the growing concern of unreported rapes, while also noting the growing number of young victim-perpetrators.

Ali stated that streamlining processes and sensitizing relevant organisations can bring about meaningful change in addressing the issues.

The FWCC is also exploring opportunities to collaborate with the Fiji Police Force, focusing on capacity building and knowledge sharing to tackle these pressing concerns more effectively.

The move is to ensure a safer and more equitable environment for women in Fiji.

