Grassroot pacific recyclers get top seating and backing

While the region is blessed with unparalleled natural beauty and rich biodiversity, we should also be acutely aware of the environmental threats, particularly from waste and pollution.

This is according to Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua while opening the inaugural Grassroots Pacific Recyclers Meeting in Nadi.

Qereqeretabua states that the formation of a regional recycling alliance such as this is not just an initiative, it is a necessity.

She believes that for too long, many grassroots recycling bodies in the Pacific have operated in isolation, facing significant challenges without adequate support or recognition.

“It is a call to action for all of us to come together to collaborate and innovate in order to protect our environment, not only for ourselves, but for future generations. And this meeting, organized by the Pacific Recycling Foundation, in partnership with the Samoa Recycling and Waste Management Association, is a testament to the power of collaboration.”

Qereqeretabua adds that the Fiji government is deeply committed to this crucial work, and they recognize the importance of sustainable waste management.

The first-ever Pacific Recyclers Meeting represents a historic opportunity for grassroots recycling organizations across the Pacific to come together, share experiences, and collectively tackle these challenges.

USAID Acting Mission Director Jason Gilpin says they are committed to partnering with governments, collection pillars of recycling (CPR), communities, and organizations to raise public awareness and help countries recycle and reduce the amount of plastic waste entering oceans.

The meeting is being attended by representatives from grassroots recycling organizations in Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Tonga, Samoa, and Fiji.