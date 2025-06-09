Govt sets bold course to revive Levuka’s economy

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Coalition Government has announced a targeted plan to revitalise Levuka’s economy while safeguarding its UNESCO World Heritage status.

Updating Parliament, Minister for Finance, Commerce and Business Development Esrom Immanuel says the strategy brings focused action across heritage protection, infrastructure upgrades, economic incentives and community development.

Immanuel says the implementation of the Fiji World Heritage Act 2024, increased support for the Levuka Management Plan, JICA-led heritage carpentry training, a new World Heritage tourism initiative, year-round events, and a review of the Town Scheme Plan to balance growth and preservation.

Article continues after advertisement

With infrastructure upgrades, the plan is for a $3.1m Levuka Market, Nasau Park redevelopment, FRA road and drainage works, more than $35m in long-term water and wastewater investments, and WAF upgrades to the Totogo Reservoir and water intake systems.

He says continued tax-free incentives, strengthened support for PAFCO and its 1,000+ workers, new heritage business incentives, SME support and consideration of Ovalau as a tax-free zone will be an economic boost.

He adds that a $1.4m agrivoltaics project, dairy revival at St John’s College, a fruit nursery, Lovoni farm road upgrades and seedling assistance to youth clusters will be part of the agriculture and community development.

Minister Immanuel says the plan will protect Levuka’s heritage while driving jobs, investment and long-term economic resilience.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.