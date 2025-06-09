Govind family opens clinic

A new community medical clinic has opened in Sigatoka to provide residents with accessible healthcare and preventative services.

The clinic was opened by retired Physician Dr Salik Ram Govind and his family through the Govind Family Foundation.

This is also in partnership with the Reproductive & Family Health Association of Fiji.

Dr Salik Ram Govind

Dr Govind said the clinic was just the beginning of a larger plan to improve health outcomes in the area.

He envisions the facility developing into a centre offering specialised services, with a focus not only on treating illness but also on educating the community about healthy lifestyle choices to prevent chronic diseases.

“My vision is to make this area a healthy city. We are starting small, but as we progress, this place will be building a center of specialization. My dream is one day this will become a healthy city, and we have all the full facilities.”

The clinic, supported by more than $150,000 in assets contributed by the Govind family, aims to promote community wellness and increase access to essential health services across Fiji.

Dr Govind hopes this initiative will help transform Sigatoka into a healthy city with comprehensive healthcare facilities.

