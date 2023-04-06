Government’s strength to repeal MIDA Act acknowledged: FMA

The media fraternity breathed a sigh of relief today following parliament’s decision to repeal the Media Industry Development Authority Act of 2010.

The Fijian Media Association stated that the MIDA Act subjected editors and journalists to terror, violence, intimidation, censorship, and fear.

FMA General Secretary Stanley Simpson says the Act is a reality that has crippled the media industry for over a decade.

“After 16 long years, we finally feel free from prosecution. I feel we are free to do our jobs. I think it’s an important moment for the media industry, a new era, a new dawn for us.”

Simpson says ever since the Act was put in place, it has become a boundary that prevents journalists from doing their work properly.



He says the government has to be acknowledged for finding the strength to repeal the Act.

He adds that the government indicated today that media outlets can scrutinize them.

FMA President Rosi Dovivereta maintains that the media will continue to play its role in fair and just ways.

“The decision-making comes down to newsroom leaders, and with the diversity that’s there and the responsibility, we’ve exercised that over the years, and it’s not something that we’re going to drop the ball on today because of the repeal of the Act.”

The FMA has urged the Opposition to engage with the media.

Simpson urges the Opposition to change their outlook on the media, saying that the media is not an enemy.

FMA has also pleaded with journalists to make use of their freedom by asking bold questions, reporting without fear, and uncovering important issues.