Governments empower 563 new farmers with grants

[Source: Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs & Sugar Industry-Fiji/ Facebook]

Twenty-four sugarcane farmers in the Western Division received the New Farmers and Lease Premium Grant yesterday.

This latest distribution brings the total number of beneficiaries nationwide to 563, representing Government investment of $2.6 million dedicated to strengthening the sugar industry.

Sugar Industry Minister Charan Jeath Singh says they are committed to revitalising the sugar industry and empowering the sugarcane farmers.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs & Sugar Industry-Fiji/ Facebook]

Singh says the New Farmers and Lease Premium Assistance Programme strengthens the sugarcane base, empowers new growers, and ensures that more families have the opportunity to succeed.

One of the recipients was 39-year-old Penisoni Seru from the Malau Sector in Rakiraki has shown remarkable progress in the past two years.

He produced 20 tonnes in 2024 and is on track to increase his yield to 50 tonnes in 2025.

Despite his determination, Seru says he lacked farming tools and equipment.

With the grant of $761.82, Seru says he will purchase essential tools and expand his cane fields.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.