Government vehicle driver charged

A government vehicle driver who was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol has been charged with driving a motor vehicle above the prescribed limit.

Police had earlier said that Nasinu Police officers intercepted the government vehicle in Makoi, Nasinu.

The driver was arrested and taken into custody where he was tested and found to have been in breach of the prescribed limit.

The driver will now appear in the Magistrates Court on 17th of December.