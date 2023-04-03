Government to initiate consultation on several legislation reviews

Attorney General Siromi Turaga. [Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

It is the government’s priority to review and repeal i-Taukei-related laws that marginalize i-Taukei rights.

Attorney General Siromi Turaga says consultations have been initiated with the reinstatement of the Great Council of Chiefs to facilitate the voices of the i-Taukei traditional leaders and administrators.

Turaga says cabinet ministers and also a member of the other side are aware of the consultation with the land-owning units, commonly known as LOUs, who were not consulted in a proper manner in 2021 and the i-Taukei Land Trust Budget Amendment Act 2021 was rushed through during the parliamentary process.

He adds that the government is also looking at reviewing the legislation on i-Taukei.

According to the Attorney General, the government will initiate consultation on several other reviews.

“The immigration laws on travel ban and declaration of prohibited employers under the Immigration Act 2003. The i-Taukei related laws. Also, review the Legal Practitioners Act 2009 and also undertake regulation of night club opening hours.”

Turaga says they will also review the Bankruptcy Act of 1944, , the Local Government Act of 1972, , Forest Act of 1992, and the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Act of 2007.