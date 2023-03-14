Government to focus on promoting healthy eating

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Vatimi Rayalu says there is a need for more awareness to promote healthy eating in the country.

Rayalu says they are concerned about people’s eating habit.

He says people need to focus on their eating habit, but Fiji’s food security is well-placed.

“So we cannot say that our food security is under threat. We are in good hands when it comes to food security. But it’s just the attitude to what you should eat and what you should eat, which is something that we as the government will need to pull up our socks on for certain interventions or certain campaigns to help the people realize that what they eat is what they are.”

Rayalu says there a lot of land space available to plant in Fiji.

The Minister says can help people achieve healthy eating sustainable livelihoods.