Government takes step to ease licensing hurdles

Licensing requirements has been a hurdle for the indigenous fishing industry, says Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

He says stricter regulations necessitating licenses for fishing, boats, safety equipment, and other essentials have added burdens on already resource-constrained individuals.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s “Na Noda Paraiminisita” program, Rabuka pointed out that the government acknowledges these challenges and aims to streamline licensing processes, making fishing more accessible and affordable for local fishermen.

“We will also be working to set up markets for seafood and beachdemer and a lot of business people from overseas have been coming to Fiji to buy beachdemer. We earn less money from them but they earn more when they sell it overseas.”

In addition to fisheries, Rabuka states that the government is taking steps to address similar imbalances in the Yaqona market.



Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka speaking during Radio Fiji One’s “Na Noda Paraiminisita”

Extensive research is being conducted to ensure fair pricing for both growers and buyers of Yaqona.

This move, the PM says aims to prevent any exploitation and promote equitable earnings for those involved in the industry.

Rabuka adds that as Fiji embraces its sovereign identity, these law reforms reflect a commitment to the economic growth and empowerment of its indigenous communities.

He reiterates that through collaborative efforts between lawmakers, community stakeholders, and governmental bodies, a renewed focus on equitable economic participation seeks to propel Fiji towards a more prosperous future.