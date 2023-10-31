Government supports Israel in defending itself from Hamas

The Fiji government today states that it firmly supports Israel’s right to defend itself and, in this particular case, to counteract Hamas, a terrorist organisation.

According to a press statement, addressing all aspects of the situation is crucial to achieving lasting peace.

The government states that if the actions of Hamas are not unequivocally denounced in the resolution, the attainment of lasting peace remains in jeopardy.

This follows Fiji’s stance, which was demonstrated by its recent vote in support of the Canadian amendment and against the UN resolution urging a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Along with 13 other countries, Fiji supported a Canadian amendment to the resolution.

According to the government, while the resolution does call for the immediate release of all hostages and condemn all acts of terrorism and indiscriminate attacks, including those against Israeli civilians, it fails to explicitly name Hamas.

They state that, from coverage of the conflict since October 7, Hamas’ actions and the level of atrocities underscore their disregard for innocent lives.

It’s crucial to note, as the government states, that Israel’s primary target is Hamas, not the Palestinian population.

The statement highlights that the amendment aimed to address ground realities and factual omissions and identify and condemn Hamas for initiating the crisis, holding hostages, and using them and civilians as human shields since October 7.

The government goes on to say that these facts are essential to understanding the reality of the situation, which informs the next steps in seeking a meaningful solution.

They state that the final resolution did not mention these facts. According to the government, their intent in voting for the amendment was to stand up against all acts of terror and show support for the hostages and innocent civilians, but unfortunately, the amendment was defeated.

The government again affirms Fiji’s solidarity with Israel and commitment to global peace in the midst of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Fiji is among the 14 countries, including the United States, Austria, Croatia, Czechia, Guatemala, Hungary, Israel, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, and Tonga, that voted against the resolution drafted by the Arab nations.

Many Fijians have taken to social media to voice their opinions and disagree with the stance taken.

FBC News is trying to get Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, who is currently touring the Western Division, to elaborate further.