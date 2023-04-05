Government plans to regulate salaries and tackle challenges

[Source: File]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has revealed plans to re-establish the higher Salaries Commission aimed at regulating the salaries of permanent secretaries and chief executives of public enterprises.

As part of the Coalition government’s 100-day commitment, experts will be engaged to improve various aspects of the service.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the challenges faced by Fiji, including managing the national debt, restoring basic services, and repairing damaged infrastructure.

“This will cause some financial pain. But when it is over we can move forward with confidence. I should mention that all the data and materials covering our record of the first 100 days are still being collated. We’ll be publishing more details soon.”

Despite these difficulties, Rabuka expressed confidence that Fiji could transform itself through a collective move.

However, he cautioned that there may be tough times ahead, particularly in financial matters.