Government pays tribute to late public service trailblazer

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management has announced the death of its Permanent Secretary Ratu Isoa Rokowasadromu Talemaibua.

He passed away on Saturday after a short illness.

Ratu Isoa was a respected financial strategist and public servant whose career shaped Fiji’s economic and development agenda.

As former Head of Budget and Planning at the Ministry of Finance, he steered fiscal policies and allocations that supported national growth.

His experience in the private sector added depth to his leadership, bringing balance and foresight to governance.

In his role as Permanent Secretary, he drove efforts to improve services in rural and maritime communities and pushed Fiji’s disaster preparedness and resilience programs.

His commitment to people, his integrity and his professionalism set a standard that colleagues and communities say will be difficult to replace.

Protocol has been observed with the Prime Minister formally notified.

Traditional ireguregu will be presented to the family and Vanua of Naqau on Wednesday. Funeral rites will follow on Friday in his home village of Matainoco, Buretu, Tailevu.

The Ministry conveyed its condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues, honouring his legacy of service, humility and dedication to the country.

