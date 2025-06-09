Education

Government payout sparks back-to-school shopping rush

Mollyn Nakabea [email protected]

January 17, 2026 5:56 pm

Fijians are busy with back-to-school preparations following the release of the $200 government assistance yesterday.

The assistance comes as a support initiative for parents in preparing their children for the coming academic year.

Caubati resident and mother of four, Patricia Wilson, says she is grateful for the assistance since her husband is the sole breadwinner of their family.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’m very thankful that I received the assistance. Since my husband is the only breadwinner in our family at the moment, it’s been a big help.”

Additionally, maritime island residents are also on the mainland for the 2026 school year, shopping.

University student Ateca Kanavakalou was out shopping with her siblings, who attend school back on Gau Island.

“My sister came from Gau to Suva for the holidays and also to do some back-to-school shopping. The Government’s assistance has helped my family, especially my younger siblings, as we are now able to buy school items.”

FBC News spoke with Post Fiji’s Central Divisional Manager Ramapa Naidu, who says that sales have increased compared to the previous back-to-school sales.

“We never expected this kind of crowd. In previous years, this year compared to past years, this year is really good.”

The final batch of the $200 back-to-school assistance is expected to be disbursed by Monday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Government payout sparks back-to-school shopping rush

National committee to tackle sewer issues

New project to strengthen women’s climate leadership

296 road deaths recorded in five years

Northerners urged to boil drinking water

TSLS launches self-service delisting Kiosks at Nadi Airport

Lau islanders raise shipping infrastructure concerns

Public transport is still failing people with disability

SCC to relocate Nabua Roadside Vendors

Climate resilience at heart of new rural policy

Unit Trust dividend brings relief for families

Birdland Brothers crowned youth champions

Fijiana defend Coral Coast women’s title

Late goal denies Bula FC winning start to OFC Pro League opener

Dagaga proud of team effort

Tewa eyes track return After Coral Coast 7s

Krishna calls for support, match to broadcast live on FBC 2

FRU starts with consultations

Nadolo pleased as Drua settle in

Ravuka, Mike Friday, Chiefs & Police march into CC7s semifinals

Six arrested in early morning raid

Water-prank leads to crash

FHRADC slams government over human trafficking report

60,000 vessel clearances in 2023; MSAF

Kiran urges women-led climate action

Coconut replanting efforts on Moturiki

New youth and men’s champs for Coral Coast

China 2 stun NZ, march into semis

Australian football side visits Lovu Community

Ministry conducts talks on marine initiatives

Ministry launches hydrographic taskforce for safer waters

Major fire breaks out in slum area of South Korea's Gangnam district

Olivia Dean, Little Simz and Central Cee lead 2026 Mobo nominations

Over 204,000 back-to-school applications processed

Major drug bust in Tavua

Young gun finds motivation at Coral Coast 7s

Canada opens High Commission in Fiji

Union signals February strike at EFL

Residents seek saltwater purification assistance

Transport barriers impact disabled and elderly

Fiji finishes 23rd in Global Chess League

Friday Select survive pool drama, march into quarters

Education Ministry starts 2026 back-to-school assistance

Malabi access road boosts connectivity

Ministry warns extreme weather raises illness risk

Viliame Mata extends Bristol Bears stay

SCC focuses on fixing infrastructure

New Blue Economy Framework sets course 

New gulf deal opens jobs opportunities

Flooded bridge no barrier to Coral Coast 7s dream

Krishna relishes leadership role as Bula FC countdown to kickoff

Badminton Fiji to launch high school program

Islanders call for tighter wharf monitoring

Government plans to develop Lau as new tourism region

Stigma keeping men away as cancer cases rise

FDB warns on climate risk

Krishna relishes leadership role as Bula FC countdown to kickoff

Unit Trust records competitive return

Online Safety Commission warns against harmful Miss Fiji posts

Fiji and India strengthen farm cooperation

Southland Broncos determined to defend U20 title

Record $8.34m dividend hits 108,000 Fijian accounts

PSC announces reassignment of Permanent Secretaries

Ramasi relishes chance to rub shoulders with 7s stars

Roads, bridges,island access at risk

High Court sets March hearing for Prasad disclosure case

Fiji's strength lies in women’s leadership on climate, says Kiran

Kongaya embraces new challenge

Agriculture Ministry turns to drones to boost rice production

Minister condemns vandalism at Hindu temples

Kamikamica’s permanent stay hearing confirmed

New development prospects open through Canada- Fiji engagement

Age no barrier for Bulikula great Maejiirs

Scott Robertson sacked, Joseph favorite to replace him

‘God of War’ Live-Action Series Casts Ryan Hurst as Kratos

At least 32 killed after crane collapses on train in Thailand

Tamavua water plant stretched beyond capacity

Nasinu records 436 illegal dumping cases

Early kidney checks reduce dialysis need, cut costs

Nasilai seawall launched

Kadavu raises internet connectivity concerns

Greenlanders watch nervously for signs from White House talks

Bula FC set for historic OFC Pro League opener

Children turn up in numbers to Badminton Fiji training camp

Wicked's Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey set for theatre reunion

Fiji and UAE sign maritime agreement

Canada launches Pacific women entrepreneurs’ project

Fiji stock market records strongest performance in a decade

Fiji included as US halts immigrant visa processing from 75 countries

Fiji Airways releases 'Meet the Makers' latest edition

Pacific Warriors make dream debut at Coral Coast 7s

USA braced for Coral Coast 7s test

Suva tennis juniors shine at 25th Margaret Court Cup

Rising cancer cases among youth, early detection urged

Tuiketei invites formal complaints, offers mediation over allegations

Nalolo Chiefs turn plans into real benefits

Policy gaps leave vulnerable communities behind: FCOSS

Council targets illegal dumping

Senior health managers begin key strategic planning talks

Farmers receive New Farmer Assistance grants

SCC addresses Nabua Market vendor concerns

Drua 7s focused on strong start at Coral Coast 7s

FDB targets climate investment

Tanivanuakula ready to defend Coral Coast 7s title

Senior citizens in Nadi to benefit from new recreational park

Krishna blends business and boots as RK21 backs Bula FC

Over 6,000 students receive free school supplies

FASANOC clears air on game funding

Island communities call for development support

NGOs advocate for Fijians, not politics, says FCOSS

Miss Fiji pageant rejects racism claim

BTS stand to make $1bn as they announce mammoth comeback tour

SCC to clarify complaint responsibilities for residents

FCS signs $4.5m deal to expand Nasinu cemetery

Qereqeretabua to represent Parliament in India for CSOPC

Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, saying 'help is on its way'

National rural policy adopts inclusive approach

Influencers urged to disclose paid promotions

Colo-i-Suva project to reduce water loss by 9M liters: WAF

Taskforce mobilised to tackle Fiji’s social and crime challenges

PSH Hospitals expands access to advanced neurosurgery in Fiji

Homecoming for Peace at Coral Coast 7s

New Zealand 7s hope to create history at Lawaqa

Young 0.01s from Olympic 50m dream

Manchester City secure 2-0 win over Newcastle

Another temple vandalised in the West

Ministry pays tribute to late Reverend Simione Tugi

Vuda waste-to-energy project could undermine recycling: PRF

Waste warning issued after major clean-up

Gavoka kicks off Lau tourism push with Moala visit

Nalolo chiefs turn plans into real benefits

NZ Development eager to test themselves at Coral Coast 7s

Selection door remains open, says Kolinisau

FCEF urges for an overturn EFL’s 34.7% electricity tariff increase

Council responds to sewer seepage issue

Family time vital to child development

Wellness coalition builds strong partnerships

Ministry warns of cultural knowledge loss

New ambassadors to Israel and the United Nations sworn-in

Ministry honors Reverend Tugi’s service to vulnerable communities

Driver fatigue poses major road safety risk, warns LTA

Former Fiji 7s rep to feature for British Army at Coral Coast 7s

First of many milestones await as Bula FC near historic kick-off

Western sugarcane farmers receive sustainability boost

Methodist Church targets kava, smoking among clergy

Bula FC secures naming rights partner

Unsafe bridge and floods put families at risk

Policy to improve rural living

Ravusiro clarifies Miss Fiji exit

Family home lost to afternoon fire on Nadogo Road

Nalolo Council maps out future for Vanua’s economy

North identified as key growth hub for rice industry

'They just kept killing': Eyewitnesses describe deadly crackdown in Iran

Malolo Skipper in Seattle line-up for Coral Coast

Balu appointed Chef de Mission

Heavy rain affects water production at Tamavua Plant

Police recover body of the waterfall tragedy victim

Ministry begins consultations for first rural development policy

Investment focus broadens beyond tourism

Ministry begins consultations for first rural development policy

NGO seeks funding beyond government

Nigerian stars dominate All Africa Music Awards

Trump to meet Venezuelan opposition leader Machado at the White House

Families stuck on Nayau Island

Fiji Airways eyes impact of U.S. visa bonds

Cyclone-safe water systems installed

Qereqeretabua leads delegation to New Delhi

Child missing after river surge

Nayacavou grateful for Coral Coast 7s opportunity

Bulls seek experience at Coral Coast 7s

New Year push to protect vulnerable children

Council cracks down on waste and overgrown verges

Naziah Krishna on Roy, roles and professional lines

AI abuse forcing children out of school

Time crunch forces change in Fiji Pageant lineup

Climate-hit communities still waiting for support

FENC steps in to help students

Military flags alleged police misconduct

FRCS clarifies TIN rules

NDRMO warns of flash flooding, urges caution across Fiji

Systemic delays hindering justice for victims: FHRADC

Nakasi residents raise abattoir odour concerns

Budget timing delays disaster aid, warns FCOSS

Still standing strong at 68

2026 a big year for Weightlifting Fiji

Fiji FA introduces one-code rule for players

Iran warns it will retaliate if US attacks, as hundreds killed in protests

'KPop Demon Hunters' Star EJAE Makes Golden Globe History As the First Korean-American to Win Best Original Song

First aid skills boost safety at Dakuinaroba Bamboo Park

Matasawalevu villagers boost livelihoods with sustainable seaweed harvest

Education minister meets new UNICEF Pacific Representative

Star glamour on the Golden Globes red carpet

Deaths from Iran protests reach more than 500, rights group says

Canakaivata to lead Drua 7s at Coral Coast

Perry Baker relishing Coral Coast 7s debut

Rayasi hat-trick fires Bordeaux past Northampton

Poor governance fuelling Fiji’s social crises: FCOSS

JSC members blindsided by FICAC job advertisement

Mother tongue teaching vital for Fiji’s youth

Sacred Statue dragged and dumped