Government payout sparks back-to-school shopping rush

Fijians are busy with back-to-school preparations following the release of the $200 government assistance yesterday.

The assistance comes as a support initiative for parents in preparing their children for the coming academic year.

Caubati resident and mother of four, Patricia Wilson, says she is grateful for the assistance since her husband is the sole breadwinner of their family.

“I’m very thankful that I received the assistance. Since my husband is the only breadwinner in our family at the moment, it’s been a big help.”

Additionally, maritime island residents are also on the mainland for the 2026 school year, shopping.

University student Ateca Kanavakalou was out shopping with her siblings, who attend school back on Gau Island.

“My sister came from Gau to Suva for the holidays and also to do some back-to-school shopping. The Government’s assistance has helped my family, especially my younger siblings, as we are now able to buy school items.”

FBC News spoke with Post Fiji’s Central Divisional Manager Ramapa Naidu, who says that sales have increased compared to the previous back-to-school sales.

“We never expected this kind of crowd. In previous years, this year compared to past years, this year is really good.”

The final batch of the $200 back-to-school assistance is expected to be disbursed by Monday.

