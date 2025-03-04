Government outlines major health sector investments

file photo

The government is working with Aspen Medical to expedite the construction of the new 305 bed hospital in Lautoka.

Assistant Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel highlighted this in parliament yesterday while responding to President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu’s address at the opening of the 2025 session of the parliament.

Immanuel says they are making major progress in the health sector.

He says the Indian government has also approved the construction of the new 100-bed super specialty hospital.

He says the Indian technical team was in Fiji last week and construction is expected to start in the next three to four months.

The Assistant Finance Minister adds that the master plan for a new Colonial War Memorial Hospital is ready with 27 sub projects identified by the Australian Government for implementation.

He says they are working with the World Bank and ADB on the first phase of CWM redevelopment with a focus on making CWM a regional referral hospital.

He says that investments will also be prioritized to improve primary and preventative health care across the country.

