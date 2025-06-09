Government moves to strengthen safety measures for teachers

The Ministry of Education is introducing a new Educator Protection Policy to ensure the safety and well-being of all teachers and school staff.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says the policy has been revised to cover all education personnel and aligns with the newly presented Education Bill.

He says the initiative follows growing concerns over assaults and harassment in schools.

The Educator Protection Policy, according to the Minister is designed to complement the Education Bill’s tougher penalties, forming a broader reform agenda for safer schools.

“And part of the content that is covered in the Education Bill is regarding offences and penalties and offences to insult or abuse to teachers. So that is taken into consideration, some of the concerns that have been raised regarding teachers’ safety. Because of this sequence of events, the policy that we are doing will have to take into consideration those elements that have been included in this revised Education Bill that was presented yesterday.”

Opposition MP Hem Chand welcomed the move, highlighting that some teachers have faced assaults on school premises this year and that urgent action is needed to ensure their safety.

In response, the minister states that the processes within the Ministry of Education is clear.

For any instances of incidents, there is a process in-house where PDU is usually involved to address and investigate matters which takes time to process.

Once implemented, the policy will offer teachers stronger protections and reinforce a supportive working environment, ensuring all education staff can perform their roles safely.

