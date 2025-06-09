Government launches largest Court upgrade in Fiji’s history

The Government has begun the most extensive upgrade and expansion of court facilities ever seen in Fiji, aiming to make justice more accessible for all Fijians including those in remote rural and maritime communities.

Minister for Justice and Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says the reforms mark a major shift in bringing “justice to the people,” with several historic milestones already achieved.

These include the first High Court sitting on Rabi Island in 55 years, a full Court of Appeal sitting in Ba, and upcoming court sessions planned for Labasa and Taveuni.

Over the past nine years, around $21 million has been invested in modernising the Veiuto Judicial Complex.

The upgrades include refurbished Supreme Court and Court of Appeal rooms, improved registries, new workspaces for staff, and a new Judicial Training Room.

Preparations are underway for a new Judicial Tower at the former Parliament site.

The Judiciary’s Capital Development Unit is advancing major infrastructure projects, including a new Lautoka High Court Complex and a full-service Nadi Court Facility.

New courthouses are also planned for Nausori, Savusavu, Dreketi, Tukavesi, Korotasere, Koro, Lakeba, Vanua Balavu, Rotuma, Nacula, Vunisea and Kavala. The Keiyasi Court House in Navosa is now in the tender phase.

Upgrade works are also ongoing at the Nabouwalu Court House, the Tagimoucia Court House in Lautoka, and the Suva Family Court, with a focus on improving accessibility, safety and service delivery.

Alongside physical upgrades, the Government is driving digital transformation across the justice sector to deliver faster, fairer and more efficient court services.

These reforms support Sustainable Development Goal 16 and align with priorities in Fiji’s 2025–2029 National Development Plan.

