Government issues urgent Christmas safety appeal

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, has sent out a profound Christmas safety appeal, pleading with people to be cautious and put their safety first this holiday season.

Kamikamica stresses the need for caution during this time of year when cyclones are likely to occur.

The Acting Prime Minister is extending this appeal to drivers across the country, with a specific plea for responsible driving.

“Please be careful on the roads. No crazy driving, because there are just so many accidents. We’ve been witnessing; even I had a cousin just pass away through an accident, no fault of his own, just a couple of days ago.”

The government’s statement emphasizes the significance of putting safety first during all festivities as families join together to celebrate the holiday season.