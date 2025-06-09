Government invests in Navosa youth

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

A brand-new tractor has been officially handed over to the Bitovani Cooperative of Nasaucoko Village, a move that will strengthen youth empowerment, promote rural development, and support ongoing efforts to tackle drug-related challenges in Navosa.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Inosi Kuridrani, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transforming rural communities through productive and sustainable farming.

Kuridrani emphasised that the government is investing in youth not just with words, but with practical tools that empower them to build a better future.

“Navosa has long been associated with drug cultivation and abuse, but that narrative must change. Today, we are investing in our youth not just with words, but with tools that empower them to build a better future.”



[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

The Bitovani Cooperative has been working tirelessly to turn idle land into productive farms.

With the new tractor, they are now set to expand operations, increase food production, and create more opportunities for youth in the highlands.

Cooperative President Jone Limaiwale welcomed the support, noting that the tractor will be a game-changer in their efforts to provide young people with a positive, agriculture-based alternative.

