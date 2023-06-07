Government intends to make Fiji a sporting hub

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has reiterated his intentions to make Fiji the sporting hub of the Pacific.

Speaking during a breakfast event at the Cordis Hotel in Auckland yesterday, Rabuka highlighted the development of rugby in Fiji.

Rabuka says boosting sporting infrastructure in the country is vital.

“The government sees great potential in boosting infrastructure for regional and international events. Be it Super Rugby matches, regional sports tournaments, or business and religious conferences.”

He adds that it can be called sports tourism.

According to the Prime Minister, the government is keeping tabs on, the success of the Fijian Drua sports team in their second season in Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Rabuka has also thanked the rugby community in New Zealand for embracing Fijian players.