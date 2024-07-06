The Coalition Government intends to heavily invest in commercial agriculture, as part of its effort to improve the standard of economy in Fiji.

Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, Small and Medium Enterprises, Manoa Kamikamica says the initiative will advance the operation of businesses that will eventually complement other initiatives by the government.

Kamikamica says the government has taken a transformative move to ensure adequate stock to meet the demand both locally and internationally.

Article continues after advertisement

“It means that we will have agri-expertise from one of the largest agri-producers in America in Fiji, trying to drive some of our products. If that happens, we’ll have excellent domestic consumption opportunity, and also then hopefully export.”

Kamikamica also acknowledges investors who have demonstrated their interest in the development of commercial agriculture.

“Institutional investors in our country, the likes of FNPF, which has been mentioned before, BSP, they’ve started partnering up on agriculture livestock investment. I am hoping, and one of them is here, one of the senior executives is here, that it will be an opportunity or a launching pad to actually develop more commercial agriculture in Fiji.”

The Coalition Government believes that such an initiative enables Fijians to showcase their produce and product, both locally and internationally.