Government focuses on business opportunities

The government has commenced work to develop the first ever National Digital Strategy.

Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says the strategy considers the importance of having the right conditions in place to ensure businesses are well positioned.

Kamikamica says this will help to unlock further opportunities in addition to the core business goals.

Article continues after advertisement

Apart from this ,Kamikamica says they will also be developing a National Cybersecurity Strategy.

He adds that this will reinforce the importance of businesses and organizations making necessary cybersecurity investments.

The Minister says the investments involve putting in place safeguards to protect employees and customers as we continue to see the increasing frequency of scams.

He adds that staying safe in the digital world is paramount and requires everyone to play a part responsibly.